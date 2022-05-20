SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y World Class Markets is joining others within the grocery community to offer financial support to the Tops Friendly Market Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Tops Friendly Markets was the first to contribute to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, donating $500,000. 100% of the donations will go to the families of the ten victims, those who were injured, and those who were inside the store.

If you are interested in making an online contribution, visit Fundraiser by National Compassion Fund : Buffalo Survivors Fund (gofundme.com)

To write a check or for electronic transfer information, visit Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund – National Compassion Fund.

According to Charles L. D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y, “The heinous and horrific attack that occurred

in Buffalo last weekend underscores the need for us to gather as a community to provide comfort and support for the victims of this tragedy. In particular, we want to stand with and support fellow grocery colleagues and especially those heroes on the front line and innocent shoppers who are impacted by this senseless violence. Together we must stand against continued racial oppression, intolerance and violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with these victims and their families, the community of Buffalo and our industry colleagues at Tops.”