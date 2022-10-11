SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can help spread awareness of a deadly disease just by buying a ribbon or making a donation at your local Big Y supermarket.

Big Y will be raising money for 31 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. It’s an effort to continue to raise awareness for breast cancer. Since 2007, the chain has raised more than $2.7 million for the cause through Partners of Hope.

“Thousands of women and many men are impacted each year by breast cancer. With a renewed focus on health and wellness and the importance of breast cancer awareness and early detection, we hope that this initiative can not only help save lives but some day lead to better treatments and ultimately a cure,” said Big Y CEO Charles D’Amour.

Customers at Big Y locations can purchase a $1 ribbon at each register or you can donate directly to Partners of Hope.