CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bike path along the Connecticut River in Chicopee is closed due to rising water levels Tuesday.

The Chicopee Police Department shared photos on Facebook of the boat ramp area on Medina Street which has parking and access to the bike path. Police are urging residents to stay off the river as levels are continuing to rise.

Chicopee Police Department

Chicopee Police Department

Chicopee Police Department

Chicopee Police Department

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River until further notice. Heavy rain over the last couple of days here in western Massachusetts and to the north in Vermont will continue to cause the river to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is expected along the river through Thursday.

Stay away from the river and if you live near the river you should be ready to seek higher ground if flooding occurs. Areas that can expect minor to moderate flooding along the Connecticut River include Agawam, Longmeadow, Holyoke, South Hadley, Northampton, Hadley, Hatfield, Sunderland, Whately, and Montague.