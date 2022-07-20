NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A MassTrails grant will be used to fund repairs along the bike path in Northampton.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, the city received two grants from the Commonwealth’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to use for projects on the bicycle path. The crumbling retaining wall along the New Haven and Northampton Canal Greenway will be repaired with a $160,000 MassTrails grant.

The second MassTrails grant of $238,000 from the DCR will be used to fund the design of a future bike path that will be from Damon Road to Elm Court in Hatfield. The proposed project is eligible to receive state and federal construction funding to expand the bike paths.