Bikes and scooters donated to children in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local tree service is making a generous donation to children this holiday season.

Titan Tree Inc. in West Springfield is donating 25 bikes and 20 scooters to children in western Massachusetts who would not otherwise receive a gift. The owner of Titan Tree told 22News, he and his team ordered the parts to the bikes and scooters online, and assembled them for distribution.

“It’s just nice to know that kids are going to get some bikes. Some joy this Christmas out of such a bad year for a lot of people.”

Southworth told 22News that Titan Tree Inc. makes the bike and scooter donations every holiday season as a way of giving back to the community.