SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On August 17, 1987 The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center opened it’s doors in western Massachusetts. And for the last 36 years, the organization has served veterans and assisted them to become VA members so that they could receive medical and other benefits they have earned.

On Saturday Night, in the Greek Cultural Center in Springfield local veterans, politicians, and more celebrated the annual banquet dinner.

“We did our sacrifice for the country, we deserve honor, and I wanna make sure that they get it tonight and everyday of their lives that they’re with us,” said Gumersindo Gomez, Executive Director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts.

This event is not only about honoring and celebrating these veterans but it’s also about raising money for everything this organization does.

At Saturday’s banquet, thousands of dollars were raised with people buying a program booklet, buying a table, or bidding on one of the many vintage signed pictures pictures and paintings.

“The work that Gumersindo does day in and day out, working with veterans, whether it’s housing or employment services you name it, it’s important that we serve those who served us,” said Jon Santiago, Secretary of Veterans Services at the organization.

Gumersindo told 22News, “Our theme tonight is ‘the mission will continue’ because we will continue to service our veterans,”

For more information about the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center, click here.