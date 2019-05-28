Bill Buckner Remembered

FILE – In this April 8, 2008, file photo, Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner, who was a member of the 1986 World Series team that lost to the New York Mets, throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the home Opening Day baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston. Buckner, a […]

(WWLP) No doubt you have seen the infamous play from Game 6 of the 1986 World Series but Bill Buckner refused to let that error against the New York Mets ruin his life. He was better than that and his life should not be defined by a single play.

Buckner passed away early on the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family after battling the disease known as Lewy body dementia. Buckner’s wife said “Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken, but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Red Sox principal owner John Henry said “We are proud that Bill Buckner wore a Red Sox jersey during the course of a terrific career that spanned more than two decades. His life was defined by perseverance, resilience and an insatiable will to win. Those are the traits for which he will be most remembered.”

And that’s the way it should be. Bill Buckner did not lose the 1986 World Series. With the Red Sox one out from winning the Series in six games, the Mets scored two runs to tie the game before a ground ball from Mookie Wilson went through Buckner’s legs and the winning run scored.

There was plenty of blame to go around from the manager John McNamara to pitchers Calvin Schiraldi and Bob Stanley to catcher Rich Gedman. And they had a 3-0 lead in Game 7 before losing that game as well. The facts are the Red Sox wouldn’t have made it that far if not for Buckner. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 102 runs that season. And he was extremely clutch down the stretch hitting .340 with eight homers and 22 RBI in September. He was that way for most of his career first with the Dodgers then with the Cubs before he was traded to the Sox in 1984. Buckner had a lifetime batting average of .289 with 498 doubles, 49 triples, and 174 home runs. He batted .300 or higher seven times, including a career-best .324 mark that led the National League in 1980.

But then came Game 6 and then Red Sox lost Game 7, and the Buckner misplay took its place among the most talked about in baseball history.

Teammates said Buckner was unfairly maligned and before the 2008 home opener, in an emotional pregame ceremony, Red Sox fans gave Buckner a long and heartfelt ovation when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch. By that time, and thanks to that reception, Buckner was at peace with himself and his place in history.

Buckner told ESPN: “Everybody still remembers me, they say, ‘Yeah, he was the guy that made the error, but he was a pretty good player.’ So I guess that is a positive about it.’’

“Bill Buckner personified toughness and grit, and his determination to play through pain defines him far more than any single play ever could. The standing ovations our fans gave him on his visits back to Fenway Park, most notably when he threw out the first pitch before our opener in 2008, illustrate the respect and admiration we all had for Billy Buck. We mourn his loss and offer condolences to his family and many friends.” -Red Sox chairman Tom Werner

There was so much more to Bill Buckner than one play.



