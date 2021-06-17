Billions of dollars expected to be spent on gifts this Father’s Day

Dads and kids on Reddit are sharing stories of their best Father’s Day gifts. (Getty Images)

(WWLP) – With COVID-19 cases falling amid more vaccinations among U.S. adults, a growing number of families are planning to get together for summer events like Father’s Day.

According to recent surveys by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights, it’s estimated that consumers will spend more than $20.1 billion on gifts and other items for Father’s Day this year.

The survey showed that the top gifts that shoppers plan to purchase for Father’s Day are greeting cards and personal care items.

One telling sign the economy is rebounding quickly, according to experts, is the number of consumers planning a special outing is back up to pre-pandemic levels.