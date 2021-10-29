Bird’s Famous Burgers in Springfield celebrates pandemic milestone with ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite Pandemic related economic challenges, a Springfield restaurant owner has given himself a second chance at success.

Bird’s Famous Burgers on upper State Street showed its confidence in the future with the ribbon cutting after a rough three years. Owner Donald Mullen stubbornly refused to throw in the towel, he’s overcome the economic problems caused by the pandemic.

“I’m not the person to just give up. Since the pandemic it’s really serious. But I can’t let the people down for four months, I decided to do take out.” Donald Mullen, Owner of Bird’s Famous Burgers

For his confidence in the future Donald Mullen earned a legislature proclamation and that’s not all, Springfield State representative Bud Williams told 22News federal and state financial grants helped businesses up the down the State Street corridor.

A neighborhood business showing confidence in the future after surviving the worst of the pandemic.

“Although we have been open for 3 years, with the pandemic subsiding a bit, it feels like this is a new beginning. I want to thank everyone who has supported us over the years and throughout our hardships. Your continued support is greatly appreciated. We invite others to come check us out and know that my greatest pleasure is being able to give back and serve this community.” Donald Mullen, Owner of Bird’s Famous Burgers