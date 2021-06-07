Bishop Talbert Swan calls for Springfield PD commissioner’s resignation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Another public figure is calling for the resignation of Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Bishop Talbert Swan has joined City Councilor Justin Hurst, asking for Clapprood to resign. This comes after a letter the commissioner wrote to the Massachusetts Senior Action Council. The letter denied racism and bias within the Springfield Police Department.

Members of the Council held a virtual meeting last month with Commissioner Clapprood to discuss police reform and share ideas to help the police department in their efforts to improve policing practices in regard to racism and brutality. Seniors in the community were disappointed in the Commissioner’s response that racism doesn’t exist in the city, and believe that she should step down from her position.

“The idea that you not only say those statements in public at a virtual meeting but that you would put that in writing and the fact that she stands by that tells me that she is out of touch with the residents of Springfield and she does not deserve to be leading a very diverse department,” Councilor Hurst said.

Clapprood was sworn in as the Springfield Police Department’s Commissioner in October 2019, said she has always put the citizens of Springfield first, during her 42 year career on the force.

There is a scheduled call to action meeting at city hall on June 9. Bishop Swan, Councilor Hurst and others are expected to be there.