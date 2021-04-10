Bishop William Byrne expresses sympathy for those struggling during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop William Byrne is shining light on what has been a difficult time for many Roman Catholics throughout western Massachusetts.

Bishop Byrne said he knows that many have been struggling during this pandemic, and that he hopes for better days ahead.

The spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic community throughout the four counties of western Massachusetts said we need to all come together through love and peace.

Bishop Byrne told 22News, “To remind people we know we’re in difficult times outside the church, the pandemic, political discord and family in Western Massachusetts, love and peace.”



Bishop Byrne will deliver his Pastoral Letter Sunday, the second Sunday of the month, which is known as divine mercy Sunday.