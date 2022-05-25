CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Starting now through June 15th, BJ’s Wholesale Club members are able to save .75 cents/gallon of gas when they purchase four qualifying items.

Some of the items include:

Pepperidge Farm Resealable Goldfish Cheddar Crackers, 3 ct., 58 oz.

Glaceau Smartwater, 15 pk./33.8 fl. oz.

Ziploc Seal Top Sandwich Bags, 580 ct.

All of the items must be purchased in one transaction (via curbside pick up, in-club and buy online pickup in club only). The reward has to be used within three weeks of the purchase. This offer may be combined with select BJ’s Gas fuel discount offers.

To become a BJ’s Wholesale Club member, visit BJs.com and fill out their application. Memberships start at $55 a year.