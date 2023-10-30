MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – BJ’s Wholesale Club will be offering once again its free turkey promotion to its members ahead of Thanksgiving.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced that their annual free turkey promotion is coming back to help members take advantage of saving as they begin to shop for holiday essentials, according to a news release from BJ’s Wholesale Club.

From November 1 through November 9, BJ’s members will be able to receive a digital coupon for a free fresh or frozen Butterball whole turkey when they spend $150 in the same transaction, in-club or online. The coupon will appear in the member’s digital coupon gallery beginning November 11, and the coupon must be redeemed by November 22.

In order to qualify for the digital coupon, members will need to create a digital account on BJs.com, so that they can clip their free turkey offer in their coupon gallery, either through their mobile app or online at BJs.com.

BJ’s Wholesale Club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will re-open its doors on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 a.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holiday Hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 24: 7 a.m. open

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. open

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Sunday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. open

Monday, Jan. 1: 9 a.m. open

“We are proud to continue our tradition of free Thanksgiving turkeys,” said David Rajkovich, Vice President, Food Merchandising, at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We always provide unbeatable value, and our free turkeys provide another way for families to save on their Thanksgiving celebrations.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs that are focused on delivering significant value to serving its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.”