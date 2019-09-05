Black bear hunting season begins in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’s first black bear hunting season started this week.

The first of three seasons scheduled for 2019 runs until September 21, when there are no requirements to wear orange.

Hunting begins a half hour before sunrise, and ends a half hour after sunset. It’s illegal to hunt on Sundays.

To hunt bear in the Commonwealth, you must have a license and a permit, which you can get through MassFishHunt and you’re only allowed to kill one bear per calendar year.

22News went to the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton to find out how that limit is helping local bear populations.

“It’s important to know that bears are growing in numbers here in Massachusetts,” Marilyn Castriotta explained. “I believe the number is estimated to be around 4,500. And they are very common here in western Massachusetts; they are expanding east.”

According to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, hunters can only carry certain rifles, handguns, muzzle-loader, and archery gear in this first season.

It is illegal to hunt bear with a shotgun, or using bait and dogs.