CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – March is around the time black bears begin leaving their winter dens and searching for food. MassWildlife is asking residents to prepare their yards by reducing food sources.

With over 4,500 black bears across the Commonwealth, it’s not uncommon to see one walking through your yard. Natural foods like acorns and nuts are expected to be lacking this year due to a low fall crop. However, bears will always go to the easier source of food which means your bird feeders are the number one option.

MassWildlife recommends residents remove their bird feeders and not leave out their garbage. Bee hives and livestock should also be secured. A well-maintained electric fence is the only way to protect chickens and bee hives from bears.

There are other ways bird watchers can still enjoy their hobbies, such as water fountains, and growing native plants, shrubs, and trees.

If you can safely take a picture or video of a bear in your yard, you can share it with 22News by emailing reportit@wwlp.com.