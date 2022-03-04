CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassWildlife is reminding the public that black bears will be emerging from their winter dens this month and seeking food.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommend residents that live in western Massachusetts, northern Middlesex County, and Worcester County should remove their birdfeeders to reduce the chance of bears searching for food in yards. Natural foods like acorns and other nuts are lacking this year due to a lower fall mast crop. Bears will easily skip the search for natural foods like skunk cabbage if they have an easier access to birdfeeders, according to MassWildlife.

Residents are also asked to secure trash cans, bee hives, chickens and livestock. MassWildlife says properly maintained electric fencing are the best way to protect chickens from bears.

PHOTOS: Bears spotted in Western Massachusetts in 2021

Picture of bear in a tree. Courtesy Glenn Woods



Picture of bear in a tree. Courtesy Glenn Woods

Credit: Fran Kostek

Credit: Tracy Perez

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Unnamed



Black bear in my backyard, about 6 o’clock , Looks like a little cub, taken in Blandford. Mass.

Bear in Feeding Hills sent to Report It from Travis

Bear in Granby sent to Report It from Joan

Two smaller bears took a stroll through our backyard in Granby, Ma at 2:30 in the afternoon.

Morning stroll into a Bear! What!? Chicopee, Ma

Bear in Holyoke sent to 22News from Henry

Bear in Holyoke sent to 22News from Henry

Bear in Holyoke sent to 22News from Henry

Noticed my flowers moving, which were hanging with my bird feeder. Both right outside my window, not 10 feet from my door. I assumed the squirrels were really acting up until the flowers started slow motion falling. I stood up to figure our what had happened to find the bear trying to pull the bird feeder away. I opened the door, and the bear just turned and walked out of the yard. I stepped outside to take a picture. He sat down for a minute or two, scratched his ear, and lumbered away into the woods.

Photo: ReportIt

A cub was spotted in backyard

A cub was spotted in backyard

There were a momma bear and Cubs in my backyard. I did take a lot of picture. The momma bear went through my trash and had a family picnic in my yard. The Cubs played and climbed the trees. This happened in West Springfield MA near Brush Hill St. I would like to share my favorite one with you guys.

The video is from my Ring Doorbell 2 weeks ago. The photo is from last Friday. There has been no more sightings this past week

The video is from my Ring Doorbell 2 weeks ago. The photo is from last Friday. There has been no more sightings this past week



Photo sent to 22News from Sean

Photo sent to 22News from Sean

Three bears taking a stroll in Granby.

Photo sent to 22News from Paul

Photo sent to 22News from Paul

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take a video or photos of a bear in your yard, send it to reportit@wwlp.com.