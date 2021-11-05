CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Black Friday deals are already starting, three weeks before the actual day, but why so early?

Many of the big Black Friday retailers like Walmart, are starting Black Friday early in anticipation of supply chain issues. They’re also anticipating labor shortages during the holiday shopping season, just like many retailers.

Walmart started their in-person Black Friday deals Friday morning. Other retailers like Target, Amazon and Best Buy are also offering early Black Friday deals but in waves.

“Well I think if you want to get goods that you need, you need to go early because if you don’t you won’t get them because of stuff sitting in the harbor and shortage of truck drivers. So you have to shop early to get what you want.” Tyrone Quattlebaun

According to software company, Klaviyo, retail companies are sending shoppers 12 times as many Black Friday ads compared to last year in an effort to get you to buy early. Adobe says deals might not be as big this year as well because retailers can’t get the same amount of inventory this year due to supply chain issues.

Last year they tracked discounts to be between 10 and 30 percent off, this year it’s between five and 25 percent off. So if you’re shopping for holiday gifts, shop early and shop fast.