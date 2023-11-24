CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the United States, the day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, and it is the kick-off for holiday shopping, but why is it called Black Friday?

Retailers everywhere slash prices, offer deals on popular big-ticket items, and often open in the early hours of the morning to extend their specials, according to the National Day Calander. Dedicated shoppers often line up outside of stores before they open to be the first ones to grab that special deal or this year’s hard-to-find gift.

Many stores also offer special, exclusive deals to their online or app-using shoppers.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The origin of Black Friday is from the amount of sales retailers report which can bring their profits into the black. Black in accounting is used to describe a business that is making a profit as opposed to being in the red denoting losses.

The term Black Friday had a more ominous term in sports back before 1980. The term was considered a curse. In 1981, on March 13th, which was a Friday, the 76ers lost for the second Friday the 13th in a row. Sportswriters used the term Black Friday to reference their bad luck.

The term also described the dread of employees who could potentially be without jobs on a Friday. Black Friday also reflected the darkest and widest spread of financial impacts, which was the fall of Wall Street. The Black Friday of 1869 could have been the earliest use of the term.