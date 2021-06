STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews will be blasting areas in Sturbridge for the next two weeks.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, a certified blasting company is performing safety checks with the fire department to insure the best results. Crews are scheduled to remove ledges of rock at 9 Picker Road between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Crews will continue to work over the next two weeks.