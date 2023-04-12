HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWL) – A Cannabis home delivery service opened a shop in Holyoke.

BlazeXpress co-owner Duane Harden says their service brings cannabis to people’s homes in a discreet and fast way. According to BlazeXpress, orders can not be delivered to hotels or federally-owned property under Massachusetts law.

All delivery orders are subject to the recording via body camera per Massachusetts state regulations. Harden says their mission is to provide fast and free delivery while still following state law.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia along with the Greater Holyoke Chamber attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday and stated BlazeXpress is Holyoke and western Massachusetts’ first cannabis home delivery institution.

“The state requires that you have to be 21 or over so when you go online to place an order we have an identification process and then when our delivery drivers get to your home you have to show your ID and they check to make sure it’s not a fake ID so we have those processes that we have to follow.”

“After having three friends have bouts of cancer, I recognized that there is a social equitable need for everyone to have access to the ‘power of the plant’. Our mission is for everyone to have that access and to limit the constraints and stigmas surrounding cannabis.”

BlazeXpress is located at 85 Sargeant Street in Holyoke. To put in an order, go on the BlazeXpress website, create a profile, choose a delivery window, and your payment option.