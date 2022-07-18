SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield home that was destroyed in a fire on May 9, 2020 will be demolished after a court order was approved.

The blighted property located on Terrence Street stood in the neighborhood for more than two years and will take approximately two weeks to be destroyed. The City of Springfield received a court ordered demolition order from the Western Division of Housing Court.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank my dedicated city team for their efforts in petitioning the housing court to get a court order to demo this blighted and unsafe property. My residents and business community should not have to endure living next to this unsafe property and I want to thank them for their patience as we worked together to get this resolved.”

City Councilor Malo Brown told 22News, “It’s very dangerous, especially in this kind of congested area. We have families, we have kids, we have neighbors. It’s very, very, unsafe.”

“It’s a good day for the neighborhood, it’s a good day for public safety. I’d like to thank my team from the housing department legal staff, everyone who has worked to get this thing down,” said Springfield Building Commissioner Steve Desilets.

MAP: 53 Terrence Street in Springfield

PHOTOS: Fire at 53 Terrence Street in Springfield

The estimated cost to complete the demolition by Associated Building Wreckers of Springfield is $49,579. Atlas/ATC of West Springfield will monitor the environmental impact during the project.