LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow is giving Bliss Park and playground a deep clean after hazardous chemicals burned children who went down the slides there.

22News spoke with officials about the steps they are taking to make sure the playground is safe for the community before it reopens Friday at noon.

A contracted cleaning crew was out at Bliss Park in Longmeadow, giving the entire park its third thorough deep clean before plans to reopen it to the public Friday at noon. In addition to the cleaning, surface areas have been tested.

“Part of this cleaning we are going to do a third round of testing just to double check or triple check everything and then our DPW will be here in the morning to replenish the sand in the sandboxes, the mulch, and sweep up a little bit so the park will look nice. We are going to take the fence down tomorrow morning and reopen it to the public.” Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn

On Sunday, police discovered someone broke into the adjacent pool house through its ventilation system and stole muriatic acid, a pool chemical, and poured it on three slides. Two children were burned by the chemicals. The investigation is ongoing.

This disturbing incident has town officials talking about installing security cameras in the area. Meanwhile, members of the Longmeadow community remain shocked that this occurred.

“I was really surprised. This is like a safe community you don’t really hear about this stuff here. I guess someone took it from the store room of the pool. I don’t understand why they did it, what the point was, what were they trying to do?” John Sure of Longmeadow

Again this is an ongoing investigation and police are asking people who know anything or saw anything suspicious to call that tip line at 413-565-4199.

