Block party raises funds for Springfield JCC’s inclusive programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A block party at the Jewish Community Center Sunday is raising money for the center’s department that offers programs for people with disabilities.

The department offers social, recreational, and enrichment programs for children, teens, and adults.

The organizers for Sunday’s block party said this event was not just a fundraiser, but a celebration of 14 years and the strides they’ve made to expand inclusive programming over the years.

“Funds from an event like this can provide scholarships for those who like to participate in our programming but aren’t able to for whatever reason so this is huge,” said Samantha Dubrinsky from the JCC.

JCC offers everything from adaptive swimming to cooking. And organizers told 22News they met their fundraising goal Sunday.

If you’d like to help, you can head to the Springfield JCC website.