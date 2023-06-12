NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson is holding a community blood drive on July 20th.

Cooley Dickinson has partnered with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, and the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center to bring their blood mobile to Northampton.

The blood mobile will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s parking lot in front of the North Building. Those who donate must provide a photo ID and are advised to drink extra water and eat before. Donors will receive a $10 gift card.

To make an appointment, register online at Kraft Family Blood Donor Center.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity and bring the blood mobile back to the Pioneer Valley,” said Catherine Reed, administrative director for clinical Services at Cooley Dickinson.

“While there is no critical blood shortage, there is always a need for blood, and in the summer, donations tend to decline because people are busy doing other things. Along with our colleagues from Brigham & Women’s Hospital, we look forward to making this blood drive a success,” she said.