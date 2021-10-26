Blood supply shortage in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The American Red Cross has a warning about a blood shortage.

With Thanksgiving and the holidays nearing, which the Red Cross says is a difficult season for blood donations, is urging donors to make and keep appointments. Donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year, decreasing by about 10% since August. The shortage is affecting the nation’s blood and platelet supply.

Since declaring an emergency need last month, at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs, according to the Red Cross. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month.

To donate visit redcrossblood.org

Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages but with the pandemic ongoing it’s been tough to get donors.