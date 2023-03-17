WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The 4-H program is in all it’s glory this weekend at the Eastern State Exposition grounds in West Springfield.

The Massachusetts Blue Ribbon Calf Sale will see the animals 4-H members have raised over the years auctioned off to farmers throughout the United States. These young people from throughout Southern New England have been close to the animals, fully involved in their care.

“I grew up with dogs, we always had dogs coming in. A bunch of animals like cows and the goats,” remarked Leigha Noto, a 4-H member from Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

The 4-H children keeping their fingers crossed that the animals they raised will go to a caring farm. 4-H, whose motto is Head, Heart, Hands and Health, has helped nurture young lives since its founding in 1902.