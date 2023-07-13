NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police issued a boating alert for the Connecticut River and Deerfield River valleys.

Significant rainfall has caused flooding conditions in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts causing the Connecticut River to overflow its banks in the Northampton area. All Massachusetts fishing and boating facilities along the river from the New Hampshire line to the Connecticut line have closed along with several private marinas.

“Current boating conditions are deemed unsafe with excessive flow and debris being washed downriver. These conditions will continue for the foreseeable future. All boaters should make alternative plans and stay off the river until floodwaters recede,” Massachusetts State Police stated.

The State Police are advising residents to stay out of the waters and talk to children about the dangers as they may be unaware and can be endangered by their own curiosity.

Great River Hydro located on the Connecticut and Deerfield Rivers in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts are monitoring the elevated waters at its facilities and dams as more heavy rain is on the way.

“At this time, Great River Hydro strongly discourages recreational boating upstream of any of its dams while high water conditions persist and until it can fully restore all public safety measures. Floodwaters can carry potentially dangerous debris and may contain chemicals and bacteria from damaged or overwhelmed wastewater treatment facilities and flooded homes, businesses, and agricultural fields. High water can create debris jams, hide submerged infrastructure, contain downed power lines, and damage or conceal public safety devices intended to warn the public of dangers during normal flow conditions. Six inches of swiftly moving water is enough to sweep an adult off his or her feet.” Great River Hydro