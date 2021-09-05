Boating remains a popular activity this Labor Day weekend

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – All the rain has made for a disappointing summer, but the showers didn’t keep all boaters inside Sunday.

At Brunelle’s Marina, water levels are normal, unlike over in Southwick.

“The rainstorms were south of us,” said Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina. “We were fortunate the water didn’t come up, the water levels are good today.”



It’s not an ideal day out, but you’ll still see many people boating at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley. The rain just isn’t a big deal when you can take cover on a boat.



“We sleep on the boat, like last night and just have a good time,” said David Lecca of Ludlow.

David Lecca and his wife planned their overnight boating adventure around the long labor day weekend. It’s an easy weekend summer getaway, but the forecast did have them cut it a little short.



“My wife is at peace with it, she just loves putting down the river,” said Lecca. “She actually wanted to continue down to the dam and I’m going like okay in the rain?”