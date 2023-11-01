SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” concert starring music icon Bob Dylan has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 12.

According to the Springfield Symphony Hall website, the concert had to be postponed due to mechanical issues at the hall.

All purchased tickets will be honored for the November 12 show. Refunds are also available at the point of purchase. More information can be found on the Springfield Symphony Hall website.