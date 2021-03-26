Bob the Bike Man surprises special needs teenager with new bike

(WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” Charland surprised a Vermont teenager with a bike delivery Friday.

16-year-old Sierra Fletcher has Down Syndrome, and Bob says the adult three wheeler is great for those with special needs because it has a stable ride.

Bob was escorted by Massachusetts State Police to the Vermont State line where Vermont State Police escorted him to the girl for the support.

Bob was contacted by someone in Vermont that knows the Fletcher family and was aware of their need for a bike.

Bob’s organization “Pedal Thru Youth” is one of only a few in the area that makes bikes for free for kids with special needs.

Bob told 22News, “We’re helping kids that are not so typical feel typical. We’re giving them the chance to play and ride and go out there and do things that typical kids can do and we’re doing it in a safe way where a three wheel bike is a lot better than a two wheel bike for these individuals.”

The Easterseals of western Massachusetts held a fundraiser for Pedal Thru Youth which helped raise funds to get and create bikes for people with disabilities.