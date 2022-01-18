Body found hanging on high voltage wires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was recovered from high voltage wires near the electricity transfer station in Holyoke Monday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 12:15 p.m. Monday officers were called to the Willimansett Bridge that crosses into Chicopee for a report of a body hanging. When officers arrived, they found a man approximately 25 feet in the air on the wires of the electricity transfer station.

Moriarty told 22News, the area is closed off by a high chain link fence with signs of “Danger, high voltage stay back.” He also says there are no other signs of trespassing and it appears the victim acted on his own.

The body of the victim was removed after Holyoke Gas & Electric shut the power off. The identity has not been released pending family notification.

Mass State Police CPAC unit assisted the Holyoke Police and are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting “SOLVE” then your tip. Text “END” when you are done.