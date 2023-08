HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews responded to Muller Bridge in Holyoke Sunday afternoon after a body was found in the area.

The Holyoke Fire Department told 22News they were called to the bridge after receiving reports of a body being found in the area.

Holyoke Fire officials say the Holyoke Police Department is investigating.

