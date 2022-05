CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was found in Chicopee of a 25-year-old man on Wednesday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, that a body of a 25-year-old man was discovered in Chicopee. There is no foul play suspected at this time.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. No other information was provided by the DA’s office.