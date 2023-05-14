NATICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A body of a boater whose canoe flipped over in Fiske Pond in Natick was found Saturday night.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that the Natick Fire and Police Departments, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Massachusetts State Police found the body of a boater whose canoe capsized in Natick.

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Team and MSP Marine Unit and Environmental Police Officers found the boater using a side-scan sonar at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Massachusetts State Police divers then found the body of the adult man.

Another person who was in the canoe that flipped over made it to shore on his own prior to the first responders’ arrival. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.