RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH/WWLP) – The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.

NYSP reported that 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, Mass. was located and removed from Canadarago Lake in Otsego County on November 7th. New York State Police had been searching near the lake in Otsego County.

Frederick is suspected to have left his apartment in the Georgetown Condominiums on Yorktown Drive in Springfield near the Longmeadow town line between Friday, October 21st at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 22nd at 5:30 a.m.

On Saturday, October 22nd, Frederick was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His vehicle, kayak, and other items were later found unoccupied.

Troopers were called to the boat launch on Canadarago Lake on October 22nd for a report of a missing kayaker. His body was recovered 17 days later,