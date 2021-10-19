Body recovered from the Mill River in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was recovered from the Mill River in Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Hancock Street for a report of a body in the Mill River. Members of the fire department recovered the body of an adult man.

Police say there is no indications of suspicious activity, the Detective Bureau is investigating the unattended death. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s office.