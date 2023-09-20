PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bondsville Water District announced Wednesday that the water boil order has been lifted.

The system was flushed to bring up the chlorine residuals and has been interconnected with the Three Rivers water system. Recent bacteria testing has shown no bacteria in the system, allowing the water boil order to be lifted.

Water customers were notified on Saturday of a problem with the drinking water and were advised to boil their water before use. The affected areas were River Street, Lower Franklin Street, Depot Street, Keys Street and a portion of Belchertown.