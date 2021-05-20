Boland School in Springfield receives library grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Boland School in Springfield named as a recipient of a $5,000 library grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

According to a news release provided Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan from the George W. Bush Institute, Boland School is one of 205 schools from across the country to receive a grant.

The funds provided offer an opportunity to update the library collection, offer more dual language titles, and provide books focused on diversity and inclusivity.