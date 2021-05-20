Boland School in Springfield receives library grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Boland School in Springfield named as a recipient of a $5,000 library grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
According to a news release provided Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan from the George W. Bush Institute, Boland School is one of 205 schools from across the country to receive a grant.
The funds provided offer an opportunity to update the library collection, offer more dual language titles, and provide books focused on diversity and inclusivity.
“We are excited to be able to update our collections in our library with this generous grant. We are thankful to our school librarian, Krishna Longanecker, for applying for this amazing opportunity.”Boland Principal Lisa Bakowski