Books and Business fair shows off locally made products

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of Springfield’s newest businesses put their products on display Saturday afternoon at the Books and Business fair of Black Culture.

The Boys and Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street hosted the event, featuring the products created in Springfield by young men and women hoping to leave their mark as the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Jovan Wallace hopes his K and J hair and skin products will become a success.

Wallace told 22News, “I started this business with my brother and we started this by creating a product that was organic and affordable.”

The event attracted numerous neighborhood residents anxious to become acquainted with the products developed right here in the Springfield area.

The Boys and Girls Club family center has been a hub for development of creative energy in the Mason Square and Upper Hill neighborhoods.