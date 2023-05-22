HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Rick Hoyt passed away Monday morning at the age of 61, according to the Hoyt Foundation.

Rick passed away from complications with his respiratory system. Rick and his father Dick were an iconic duo involved in road races and triathlons across the world over the last 40 years. Rick was an inspiration to millions of people with disabilities.

Dick Hoyt who pushed his quadriplegic son with cerebral palsy, passed away in March 2021.

“We are fortunate to have been able to call Rick a friend, mentor, pioneer, and Boston Marathon finisher,” stated the Boston Athletic Association.

The pair from the town of Holland had the opportunity to participate in their first-ever International Triathlon in El Salvador in 1991. 22News traveled with them to watch history unfold. Former anchor Barry Kriger made the trip. He and Dick bonded over the years.

The father and son had overcome many obstacles and setbacks together, including in 2013 when the Boston Marathon bombing occurred, which was supposed to be Dick’s final race. He was unable to finish it due to the attack.