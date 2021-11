SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Symphony Orchestra is supporting musicians with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, also known as “MOSSO” as they work through labor disagreements.

The co-founders of MOSSO told 22News, Boston will donate $10,000 to the Springfield musicians. Musicians with MOSSO say the Springfield Symphony Orchestra is not supporting them as they have not scheduled any shows for the 2021, 2022 season.