WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield business is being recognized for receiving the 2023 Gold MassEcon West Region Award.

Courtesy: Boulevard Machine & Gear

Boulevard Machine & Gear, a woman-owned precision machining facility, was given the top statewide economic development award from MassEcon. The award was made for their job growth, facility expansion and investment, community involvement, and commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity initiatives.

Boulevard Machine was founded in 1954 and acquired by Susan Kasa in 2006. It provides precision machined components for the aerospace, defense and medical markets. In June 2020 the company moved into a newly constructed facility located at 326 Lockhouse Road in Westfield that provides increased efficiency.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized for making an impact here in Western Mass,” says Susan Kasa, President of Boulevard Machine.

There are a total of 14 statewide winning companies that will be honored at Gillette Stadium on April 6th. The Silver Award for the West Region went to Bousquet Mountain Ski Area of Pittsfield.