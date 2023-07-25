CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are planning a party and are in need of chairs, decorations, a bouncy house, or any other supplies, schemers will be looking at you as a target.

“The day of the event, the rental never came. I called the phone number, and it went straight to an answering machine… I left several messages. None have been returned, and it has now been two months,” a victim reported to the Better Business Bureau.

Say you need to rent supplies for a party and you do a social media search and you find a few options that you like, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the “vendor” promises to reserve your rental for the date that you need it, if you pay a deposit first. They might also require you to fill out a contact form with your personal details on it for the rental.

When the day of your party arrived, your rental tent, furniture, or other supplies don’t come. At this point, the “vendor” might tell you that they’ve had an emergency and can’t deliver your items. But, the scheme will disappear when you ask for your money back, or you can’t contact the rental company at all.

BBB provides a list of tips to avoid these types of schemes:

Do your research before you rent. Look for the rental company's website and ensure it has accurate contact information. Then, read consumer reviews about the company on third-party websites. Also, search the business name plus the word "scam" to ensure you don't find any reports of fraudulent business dealings.



Be careful with your personal details. You may need to fill out a contract with personal information, but ensure you are dealing with a legitimate, professional company before handing over sensitive information.



Be wary of people who contact you on messaging apps. Legitimate businesses may use messaging apps to interact with you, but it's unlikely they will contact you out of the blue this way. Even if you speak with a business through a messaging app, ensure they have a website and working contact information.



Always pay with a credit card. It's much easier to dispute fraudulent charges using your credit card. If you pay with a debit card or cash, you may not get your money back if you find out you were scammed.