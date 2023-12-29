WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The holiday travel rush is entering it’s final few days this weekend. Airports have been really busy as people get to their holiday destinations in time for New Years.

22News went to Bradley International Airport on Friday and it wasn’t too bad, no cancellations were reported and lots of travelers said despite the crowds, their travel experience was going smoothly.

“The tail end of the year is usually a very busy time and TSA projects that between December 20 and December 31st, this Sunday, that more than 110,000 travelers will depart from Bradley International Airport, so it’s a busy time of year,” said Bradley Spokesperson Brian Spyros.

“Today was perfect. no delays, perfect timing, we arrived and landed early and the kids had a good flight,” said Ibrahim Jabbour of Florida.

“I switched in Baltimore. Everything was totally smooth. Easy, easy. It was great. It was crowded but everything was on time, everything was smooth, it was good,” said Terry Rich of Florida.

AAA projects this travel season to be the busiest one yet and the most crowded days at the airport? That’d be Friday, December 29th and Monday January 1st. The busiest times at Bradley are between 4a.m. and 7 a.m.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive 90 minutes before their flight’s departure to give yourself enough time to go through TSA. Stay in contact with the airline to get alerts about delays and cancellations and know your parking options before you go.

The Schumacher family is heading to Arizona for the new years and hopeful for a stress-free experience. Timothy Schumacher told 22News, “Everything looks good so far, but we’re just starting out, so we’ll see.”