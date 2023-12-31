BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Braintree was found dead in a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Town of Braintree, they received a call from a passerby stating that there was a fire at 29 Hobart Avenue as they were driving by. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke conditions.

When they entered the home, it had structural issues like falling debris, which forced crews back outside. After a second alarm was struck, fire crews went back inside and sounded a man dead in a closet in an adjacent room covered by clothing. He was the homeowner.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the man as 85-year-old John Sullivan of Braintree.

According to fire officials, there were no working smoke alarms found inside the home. The fire is not believed to be suspicious but the cause is still being investigated.

“Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they’re up to date and working properly,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Test them every month, replace the batteries twice a year, and replace the alarm after 10 years. If you’re purchasing a new one, select a photoelectric alarm from a well-known national brand. It should have a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature to reduce the chance that it will be disabled.”