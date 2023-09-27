CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An evening of memorable charitable giving in Chicopee to help in the fight against cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition that damages your lungs, digestive tract, and other organs.

In its 10th year, the ‘Breathe Free Ride Hard’ group donated $15,000 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The donation was made in memory of Andrew White, who passed away from the disease at 23 years old. The funding comes from the group’s benefit motorcycle ride in July.

Credit: Cystic fibrosis foundation

Organizers tell 22News, that the money will help find drug therapies for different genetic mutations. “It’s one of those invisible diseases, so you could look at somebody and not think they’re sick and they could be sick, said Michele Alves, President and Co-founder of ‘Breathe Free Ride Hard’.

“Everybody’s cure is going to be different, every drug they need, everyone is going to be on a kind of different regime so these funds help the foundation find research to help everybody,” added Teresa Ross, Vice President and Co-Founder of ‘Breathe Free Ride Hard’.

The organization wants to keep putting on further events to help find therapies to help every patient suffering from cystic fibrosis. In the Spring of 2024, they’ll collaborate with the Thunderbirds for another fundraiser.

