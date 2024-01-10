Breeze Airways to offer nonstop flights to Cincinnati beginning in May

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Breeze Airways announced two new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport to Cincinnati and San Diego.

A nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will launch on May 2nd. Breeze Airways will operate flights on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In addition, Breeze Airways will offer service between Bradley Airport and San Diego International Airport (SAN) starting May 1st. Flights will operate daily which includes one stop however, passengers will not have to switch plans.

Additional nonstop Breeze Airways flights from Bradley International Airport include:

Charleston, SC

Columbus, OH

Fort Myers, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Las Vegas, NV

New Orleans, LA

Phoenix, AZ

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Richmond, VA

Sarasota, FL

Tampa, FL

Vero Beach, FL

“We are thrilled that Breeze is once again bringing convenient travel options at low fares to travelers at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director. “The new nonstop to Cincinnati and BreezeThru to San Diego are wonderful additions to the airline’s growing list of destinations from our region to other parts of the country.”