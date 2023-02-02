WINDSOR LOCKES, Conn. (WWLP)– If you’re looking for a break from the cold, Breeze Airways is now offering 3 new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport to warm destinations.

Thursday saw the first direct flight to Vero Beach, Florida. Flights to Phoenix begin February 9 and service to Raleigh-Durham start February 16. All three routes will operate on Thursdays and Sundays on an Airbus A220 aircraft.

As part of their Get Off The Couch promotion the airline is currently booking flights to Vero Beach starting from $59, flights to Phoenix starting from $99 and flights to Raleigh-Durham starting from $39. To book a flight and explore the sale, visit Breeze Airway’s website.

Additional Breeze Airways flights from Bradley International Airport include:

Charleston, SC – Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Las Vegas, NV – Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Columbus, OH – John Glenn International Airport (CMH)

New Orleans, LA – Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY)

Norfolk, VA – Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

Orlando, FL – Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Pittsburgh, PA – Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Provo / Salt Lake City, UT – Provo Municipal Airport (PVU)

Richmond, VA – Richmond International Airport (RIC)

San Bernardino / Riverside, CA – San Bernardino International Airport (SBD)

Sarasota / Bradenton, FL – Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Savannah, GA – Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

Tampa, FL – Tampa International Airport (TPA)

For more information on all airline services offered at Bradley International Airport, go to their website.