Bridge repairs and sign installation on Mass Pike begin Wednesday

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Otis, Becket, and Blandford. There will be intermittent daytime lane closures in various locations beginning on Wednesday, September 8, and concluding on Friday, September 10.

The work and closures will be as follows:

Lee: lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 westbound at mile marker 10.6 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9.

Blandford: shoulder closure for sign installation on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 26 to mile marker 36 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 9.

Lee/Becket/Otis: shoulder closure for sign installation on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10 to mile marker 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to: