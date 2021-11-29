Bright Nights 5K Road Race expects more than 500 runners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The festive lighting in Forest Park will guide the way for runners at Monday night’s Bright Nights 5k Road Race.

More than 500 runners are expected to hit the pavement beginning at 6:30 p.m. and run a course through the Bright Nights at Forest Park holiday lights displays. The race begins at the Seuss Land Arch (Walker Grandstand). The route is to the Poinsettia Candles (Picknelly Field) and back to Seuss Land.

Runners will check-in at the Bright Nights storage facility starting at 5:30 p.m. and return after their run for a hot and hearty soup super, get race results, and cheer for the winners in each category.

Last year’s race was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. For more information, visit brightnights.org.